Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Virtual
Nov 19, 2020 - Jan 12, 2021 3:00 PM - 11:45 PM

Global BC supports St. Paul’s Lights of Hope Campaign

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 19-11-2020 15:00 12-01-2021 23:45 America/Toronto Global BC supports St. Paul’s Lights of Hope Campaign

Donate today until January 12 | Full details 

 Virtually Across BC - BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
http://lightsofhope.helpstpauls.com/

On now until January 12

Be part of the holiday tradition and give to Lights of Hope. From now until January 12th give some light and hope by donating St. Paul’s Foundation.

Your donations make it possible to save lives, provide warm clothing to patients in need and fund research initiatives at St. Paul’s Hospitals.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at LightsOfHope.HelpStPauls.com