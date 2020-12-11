Global Edmonton supports: Canadian Tire Magic of Lights

The Canadian Tire Magic of Lights at Castrol Raceway is 2 kilometers of festive and vibrant LED-lighted displays celebrating the joy of the holidays. A “drive-through” experience from the comfort of your own car. At every turn, and in every direction, the magical route is overflowing with spectacular light displays and animations. Multiple holiday themes come to life with hundreds of thousands of sparkling lights!

The Canadian Tire Magic of Lights provides you and your guests an opportunity to celebrate the holidays #togetherapart; comfortably maintaining social distancing from the comfort of your own vehicle. Your Family and ‘cohort’ friends deserve a reward for making it through the current socio-economic challenges; take time to enjoy a safe and joyous alternative to the traditional holiday gatherings.

Wrapped Up in MAGIC: One Carload, One Price, Flexible Day Admission