Music
Oct 31 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Live Music and Laughs @ Pacific Arts Market

Where
Pacific Arts Market - Art Gallery - Vancouver - 448 W Broadway (@nd Floor, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 31-10-2020 17:00 31-10-2020 21:00 America/Toronto Live Music and Laughs @ Pacific Arts Market

Pacific Arts Market presents: Bart the Masked Troubadour, the Halloween special! Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 5 PM PDT – 8 PM PDT Bart misses his open mic days, and we sure miss live music gigs. Join us for this spooky, fun and safe event on Halloween. Bart will be playing guitar and telling jokes…. Full details 

 Pacific Arts Market - Art Gallery - Vancouver - 448 W Broadway (@nd Floor, Vancouver, BC Pacific Arts Market (Owner Crystal) artsmarketvancouver@gmail.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
Family
Website
https://www.pacificartsmarket.ca
Contact
artsmarketvancouver@gmail.com 604-216-9063 (Pacific Arts Market (Owner Crystal))
Pacific Arts Market presents: Bart the Masked Troubadour, the Halloween special! Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 5 PM PDT – 8 PM PDT Bart misses his open mic days, and we sure miss live music gigs. Join us for this spooky, fun and safe event on Halloween. Bart will be playing guitar and telling jokes. This will be an amusing and interactive event held in a beautiful gallery setting. Dress up too! We'll have Halloween treats and a cash bar. This is a great chance to have a little fun on one of the best days of the year.
