Live Music and Laughs @ Pacific Arts Market

Pacific Arts Market presents: Bart the Masked Troubadour, the Halloween special! Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 5 PM PDT – 8 PM PDT Bart misses his open mic days, and we sure miss live music gigs. Join us for this spooky, fun and safe event on Halloween. Bart will be playing guitar and telling jokes. This will be an amusing and interactive event held in a beautiful gallery setting. Dress up too! We'll have Halloween treats and a cash bar. This is a great chance to have a little fun on one of the best days of the year.