March of Dimes Kitchen Ceilidh

Join us for some good craic and cook along with Chef Brooklyn Hillier! The delicious meal we will be preparing is Confit of Chicken Pappardelle with forest mushrooms, goats cheese, rich demi and micro shoots. Entertainment will be provided by none other than J.P. Cormier. Global News Morning host Alyse Hand will be there every step of the way to keep us entertained and Garrison Brewery will provide a lesson on beer.

Special guests will include Mayor Mike Savage of Halifax and March of Dimes Canada program participants from around the East Coast and more!

Funds raised from Conquer the Curve Kitchen Ceilidh will help March of Dimes Canada support people with disabilities during the second wave of COVID-19.