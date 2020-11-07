Global Edmonton and 630 CHED support: A Dance to Remember Virtual Gala 2020, Presented by Capital Power

On November 7, we invite you to dress up and stay home with us.

2020 marks the 10th anniversary of No Stone Left Alone. Ten years of youth building personal connections to and a deeper understanding of remembrance. More than ever in this changing world, we must come together to thank our Canadian military for their extraordinary service and sacrifice, and celebrate the youth of our country who have endured so much change over the past several months.

For the first time ever, A Dance to Remember will unite supporters across Canada via Zoom, to share in a national evening of celebration and commemoration. The show will include live, remote and recorded segments with inspiring special guests and performers, streamed from the Production World studios in Edmonton.

Proceeds from this event will help to ensure that we can continue to engage youth in honouring the Canadian military.