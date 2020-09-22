Global BC supports BC Cancer Foundation: Male Breast Cancer

On now until October 31

MEN CAN GET BREAST CANCER TOO.

In 2015, Vancouver sportscaster Neil Macrae noticed a lump in his breast and was diagnosed with stage III breast cancer. Neil passed away 2 years later in 2017.

Today, Neil’s wife Laurie has partnered with the BC Cancer Foundation to spread the message that cancer doesn’t stop and neither do we. Male breast cancer is rare but you need to be aware of the symptoms.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Read more about their story and take action at BCCancerFoundation.com