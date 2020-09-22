Bidding for the EPCOR Fall for the Fort Online Auction presented by Global Edmonton opens at 12pm on September 22 and closes at 12pm on October 5, 2020.

Proceeds from the auction will support Fort Edmonton Foundation’s fundraising campaign for completing major capital expansion projects at Fort Edmonton Park. They include the brand new, world-class Indigenous Peoples Experience, a new front entry and guest services plaza, the expansion of the historical 1920’s style midway and the future expansion of Hotel Selkirk. Fort Edmonton Park is set to reopen in 2021.