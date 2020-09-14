Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Festival
Sep 14 - Sep 18 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Variety Week 2020

Where
Online - 4300 Still Creek Drive,, Burnaby, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 14-09-2020 18:00 18-09-2020 19:00 America/Toronto Variety Week 2020

Variety Week returns to Global BC. September 14th to 18th. Watch Global BC’s evening news throughout the week to meet the incredible children who Variety has helped. Plus when you call 310-KIDS or visit variety’s website, your donation will be matched! Full details 

 Online - 4300 Still Creek Drive,, Burnaby, BC Variety The Children's Charity DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
all-ages
Website
https://www.variety.bc.ca/variety-week/
Contact
310-KIDS (Variety The Children's Charity)
Variety Week returns to Global BC. September 14th to 18th. Watch Global BC’s evening news throughout the week to meet the incredible children who Variety has helped. Plus when you call 310-KIDS or visit variety’s website, your donation will be matched!.
Variety Week returns to Global BC. September 14th to 18th. Watch Global BC’s evening news throughout the week to meet the incredible children who Variety has helped. Plus when you call 310-KIDS or visit variety’s website, your donation will be matched!.

Variety Week returns to Global BC. September 14th to 18th. Watch Global BC’s evening news throughout the week to meet the incredible children who Variety has helped. Plus when you call 310-KIDS or visit variety’s website, your donation will be matched!