Global Edmonton and 630 CHED support – Edmonton International Fringe Festival Telethon

Fringe Fans may not be able to get their summer festival fix this year due to the COVID pandemic, but they will still get a chance to be part of the action in an even more meaningful way - as the Fringe embarks on one of the most important events the Festival has ever staged!

The first ever Old School Edmonton International Fringe Festival Telethon: Tears, Bears and Tickets You’ll Never Use: A LIVE Fringe Telethon, will run all day on Wednesday, August 5th from the Westbury Theatre at the ATB Financial Arts Barns in Edmonton. Phone lines are open from 9:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. You can call 780-448-9000 to donate! Or donate online at www.fringetheatre.ca/give.