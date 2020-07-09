Known as ‘the people’s marathon’, the Scotiabank Blue Nose Marathon event welcomes all ages, abilities and fitness levels.

With the help of 1,400 volunteers, there are seven running events (5KM, 10KM, 15KM, half marathon, full marathon, marathon team relay, youth run-4KM and 2KM.) There is also an Active Living Expo that span two days with 70 vendors and more than 80 booths. Over 60 local charities raise more than half a million dollars annually through the Scotiabank Charity Challenge.