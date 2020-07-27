Global Edmonton supports: CISN Country’s Food Bank Drive to the Cup

It’s been a tough few months, but finally the moment we’ve all been waiting for has arrived – the return of the 2020 NHL Season! We can’t think of a better way to mark this momentous occasion than with a crazy idea and a great cause. Join CISN Country Morning Show host Chris Sheetz as he embarks on the CISN Country Food Bank Drive to the Cup presented by Crystal Glass – a 342 kilometer journey from Calgary to Edmonton on an Edmonton Oilers Zamboni in support of the Edmonton Food Bank!

Just like the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year, Chris’ 3 day trip will be anything but ordinary. Make sure you tune in to CISN Country 103.9 for updates throughout the day or visit www.cisncountry.com and follow along with what is sure to be a drive home unlike any other.