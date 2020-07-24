Global BC sponsors: Vancouver Pride Week
July 24 – August 2
Online - Vancouver, BC
Vancouver Pride Society
office@vancouverpride.ca
http://www.vancouverpride.ca
office@vancouverpride.ca (Vancouver Pride Society)
Monday July 27 – Sunday August 2, 2020
Join Global BC, 980 CKNW, Rock 101, and The World Famous CFOX in celebrating Vancouver Pride Week! Due to COVID-19, Vancouver Pride will look a little different. Pride can’t be cancelled – only re-imagined! Get involved and participate in the many digital and socially-distanced outdoor events happening this Pride season including the downtown Pride Art Walk, Symphonic Pride with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, and the main event - the #VanVirtualPride Parade - on Sunday August 2nd. Visit www.vancouverpride.ca for a full calendar of events.