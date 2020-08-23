Virtual Gutsy Walk

Virtual
On our special 25th annual Gutsy Walk, join our community to celebrate the research milestones we’ve achieved together—and the innovations we will drive in the years to come. Take the first step. Walk with us – virtually. Anywhere. Anyhow! Full details 

gutsywalk@crohnsandcolitis.ca 1-800-387-1479 (Chron's and Colitis Canada)

Our 25th annual Gutsy Walk will be held virtually on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at over 60 locations across Canada. Every walk is fun-filled, family-friendly, and non-competitive. Route lengths vary, but are typically five kilometers. Participants can walk any distance they’re comfortable with. Join a Walk near you!

This is Canada’s largest community event for Crohn’s and colitis. Since 1996, Canadians from coast to coast have stepped out – rain or shine – in support of our cause. The Gutsy Walk has raised over $45 million for research and programs, all thanks to participants, donors, and sponsors who are driven to make a difference.

It takes guts to take on Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, the two main forms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Crohn’s and colitis are autoimmune diseases that cause the body to attack itself, leading to inflammation of all or part of the gastrointestinal tract. People with IBD endure abdominal pain, cramping, gas, bloating, fatigue, frequent and urgent bowel movements, internal bleeding, and unintended weight loss.

Living with IBD means living a life full of disruptions. That’s the case for over 270,000 Canadians already, and someone new is diagnosed with Crohn’s or colitis every hour.

There are no known cures for Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis, and that’s why we need you to walk with us.

Every dollar you raise through the Gutsy Walk helps Crohn’s and Colitis Canada in our efforts to;
  • Raise awareness of the diseases
  • Provide support for patients and their families
  • Advocate to governments and stakeholders on behalf of those affected by Crohn’s and colitis
  • Fuel research that will lead to more effective treatments, and ultimately, the cures.