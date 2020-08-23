Virtual Gutsy Walk

On our special 25th annual Gutsy Walk, join our community to celebrate the research milestones we’ve achieved together—and the innovations we will drive in the years to come. Take the first step. Walk with us – virtually. Anywhere. Anyhow! Full detailsChron's and Colitis Canada gutsywalk@crohnsandcolitis.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Our 25th annual Gutsy Walk will be held virtually on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at over 60 locations across Canada. Every walk is fun-filled, family-friendly, and non-competitive. Route lengths vary, but are typically five kilometers. Participants can walk any distance they’re comfortable with. Join a Walk near you!
Crohn’s and colitis are autoimmune diseases that cause the body to attack itself, leading to inflammation of all or part of the gastrointestinal tract. People with IBD endure abdominal pain, cramping, gas, bloating, fatigue, frequent and urgent bowel movements, internal bleeding, and unintended weight loss.
Living with IBD means living a life full of disruptions. That’s the case for over 270,000 Canadians already, and someone new is diagnosed with Crohn’s or colitis every hour.
There are no known cures for Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis, and that’s why we need you to walk with us.