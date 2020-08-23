Virtual Gutsy Walk

This is Canada’s largest community event for Crohn’s and colitis. Since 1996, Canadians from coast to coast have stepped out – rain or shine – in support of our cause. The Gutsy Walk has raised over $45 million for research and programs, all thanks to participants, donors, and sponsors who are driven to make a difference.

It takes guts to take on Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, the two main forms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Crohn’s and colitis are autoimmune diseases that cause the body to attack itself, leading to inflammation of all or part of the gastrointestinal tract. People with IBD endure abdominal pain, cramping, gas, bloating, fatigue, frequent and urgent bowel movements, internal bleeding, and unintended weight loss.

Living with IBD means living a life full of disruptions. That’s the case for over 270,000 Canadians already, and someone new is diagnosed with Crohn’s or colitis every hour.

There are no known cures for Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis, and that’s why we need you to walk with us.