Art Exhibit: SUMMER SHOW

Art Placement presents an eclectic group show for the start of summer. Featuring recent and re-worked paintings by Louise Cook that explore the theme of the figure in the landscape; impactful new medium and large-scale abstract constructions by Robert Christie; elegant and understated mixed media works by Jordan Danchilla; two delightful landscapes - one in oil and the other in watercolour - by Dorothy Knowles, highlighting the diversity of media and style throughout her oeuvre; gorgeous and gestural abstracted landscapes by Nancy Lowry; vibrant and painterly scenes of Emma Lake by Rebecca Perehudoff; colourful stylized landscapes from Pat Service; and the first works in a brand new series of nocturnes by Ian Rawlinson that beautifully capture the play of the fading evening light, with rippling water refracting colour into abstract patterns, and Rawlinson's sensitive handling and exploration of materials, techniques, and surfaces.

