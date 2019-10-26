630 CHED – Toys on the Turf

Sports
Join 630 CHED and the Edmonton Eskimos October 26th at the Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium as we build a mountain of Toys on the Turf for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous! 

Join 630 CHED and the Edmonton Eskimos October 26th at the Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium as we build a mountain of Toys on the Turf for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous!

Bring your newunwrapped toys for donation, wrap them in a clear plastic bag (if you can) to keep them visible and clean, and put your toys on the Eskimos turf! Your gift will help brighten the lives of local kids and families who could use our help over the holidays. Bring your donations into the stadium and to the North East corner of the concourse to access the field!