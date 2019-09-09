Modern Square Dance – Join Us First 3 Classes FREE

Edmonton Singles Square Dance Club invites you to experience the fun of square dancing. Great exercise with music, friendship & social. Singles, Couples, Youth welcome. EASY TO LEARN…..TRY IT – First 3 nights (Sept 9,16,23) are FREE for New Dancers. Dance every Monday, (Sept-May) 7-8:30pm (new dancers, Mainstream), 8:30–10pm (Mainstream) Queen Mary Park Community Hall, 10844-117 St. Info 780-487-0440 or 780-460-2572. Casual dress, comfortable shoes