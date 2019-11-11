630 CHED – Melisizwe Brothers Live in Concert

Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium is ready to host the finest act of 2019 when they bring The Melisizwe Brothers live in concert to its Edmonton stage on Monday 11th November 2019.

Your Monday nights will never again be the same after you experience what critics and fans alike are calling the first Five-Star show of November.

If you have never seen this incredible act before, then you are in for a treat, because this group plays to sold-out crowds all the time.

Now is your chance to experience the pulse-pounding thrills when The Melisizwe Brothers hits the stage. But don’t delay, because tickets are selling out fast!

For more information and to grab your tickets, click HERE