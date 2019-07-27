630 CHED: Run for Pyper

Come out to Spruce Grove on July 27th for the Run for Pyper, featuring a concert performance from Dean Brody while supporting a great cause! Full detailsEdmonton Corn Maze - 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove, Alberta DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Edmonton Corn Maze | $75 Registration Fee 100% of entry fee goes to Pyper’s Home Fund!
Pyper was born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type II (SMA) which is a form of Muscular Dystrophy. SMA is a genetic muscle disease which causes all of the muscles in the body to atrophy/weaken as one ages. SMA severely and progressively restricts movement and impacts breathing, eating, and speech, but does not affect cognitive ability whatsoever. The cause of this disease is the absence of the SMN1 gene (survival gene). There is no cure.
Heather, is Pyper’s mother and as a single mom, she is the primary caregiver for her daughter who requires round-the-clock care. This has been a challenging role since day one, no doubt, but as Pyper ages and grows, the physical challenges have become incredibly difficult for Heather, who has already suffered injuries due to the constant lifting and carrying.
Heather is now at a point where she requires major renovations and modifications in her home, to accommodate the equipment that will not only allow her daughter to be cared for properly but will make her role as caregiver, manageable physically.
Unfortunately, Heather is in a difficult position, as she currently owns a small mobile home, that is not able to be renovated in the way that is necessary to accommodate the proper sized facilities for wheel chair accessibility and the lift equipment that is now required for Pyper’s care. As the sole caretaker and financial provider for their household, Heather is also unable to afford a house that is more suitable and capable of being fitted with what they require.
EVENT SCHEDULE:
8:45 am: Welcome Message from Event MC CISN Country’s own Chris Scheetz
8:50 am: Warm-up with Beto Bustos
9:00 am: 1K Piper Run Start
9:15 am: 10K start
9:30 am: 5K start
10:00 am: Corn Maze Open
12:00 pm: Freson Bros. Fresh Market BBQ & Country Concert featuring Dean Brody