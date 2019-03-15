2019 ACAC Futsal Championships

Lethbridge College is taking soccer indoors this March.

The Lethbridge College Kodiaks are proud to host the 2019 ACAC Men's and Women's Futsal Championships, March 15-17 at the Val Matteotti Gym.

Don't miss three days of fast-paced futsal action, as 18 teams from nine schools across Alberta battle for the conference championship.

Tickets are available at the door, and all games will be streamed live for free on ACAC TV.

To find out when you can cheer on your Lethbridge College Kodiaks, view the full tournament schedule here.