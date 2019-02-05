“Connect at the Table” with Dr. Deborah MacNamara

Our dinner table reveals our family dynamic! Join Dr. Deborah MacNamara, developmentalist and author of the best-selling book, Rest, Play, Grow: Making Sense of Preschoolers (Or Anyone Who Acts Like One) for an evening parent workshop and conversation, “Connect at the Family Table”. “The connection between food and relationship has become separated from one another despite how they were meant to be intertwined. This presentation will weave together the pieces of the feeding and eating puzzle by drawing on the fields of attachment science, neuroscience, developmental psychology, to cultural tradition. Come relish and savour in a thought provoking walk around our most basic human needs and nature’s answer to feeding our kids.” Doors open at 6:00pm Childcare will not be available at the event. Tickets available at Eventbrite.ca Questions? Please email info@willowstoneacademy.com