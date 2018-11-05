Lynne Wilkes Kinsey-Guest Artist “Wild and Country” Nov 30-Dec 21/2018
Front Street Gallery Penticton - 60 Front Street, Penticton, British Columbia Front Street Gallery Penticton frontstreetgallerypenticton@gmail.com
- frontstreetgallerypenticton@gmail.com 778-476-0016 (Front Street Gallery Penticton)
Lynne is a self taught artist who has dabbled in pencil, pastels, watercolour, and acrylic. The subjects of her work include wildlife, horses, and country life, some paintings even exhibiting a comical aspect. This is her first exhibition and she hopes you enjoy what you see! Opening Reception: Dec 1 /2018 12-2 pm