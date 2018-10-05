Buddha Beats Yoga Studio Grand Opening Free Yoga!

I'm so incredibly excited to share my very own studio with all of you. The Buddha beats space is made from love, dreams and a lot of hard work. I'm creating a space from my heart to yours. Our hearts energy our cardiac field touches those within 8-10 feet from our bodies. So come on down and feel the love in every single yoga class. On Nov 3 come to check out my new beautiful space I will have 2 FREE yoga classes. Blissology inspired alignment flow yoga at 12:00 pm and yin yoga with essential oils with an extra little treat, of live acoustic music at 6:00 pm. Both these classes are on the schedule so you will be able to see what they are all about. We will be celebrating all day with champagne, snacks, smiles, hugs and some amazing yoga. So please pop on by to share the love, maybe catch a class or two or just come pet my new puppy Revy. Can't wait to see all you beautiful yogis. For more detail of each class please go to my website www.aleenayoga.com Under schedule. All levels welcome. We recommend bringing your yoga mat.