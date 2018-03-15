Edmonton Boat & Sportsmen’s Show 2018

The Edmonton Boat & Sportsmen’s Show is a must attend event! This is Western Canada’s BIGGEST Boat & Sportsmen’s Show. We are over 500,000 sq. ft., covering all aspects of the outdoor lifestyle including boating, off-roading, fishing, hunting, hiking, camping, adventure tourism, destination travel locations, as well as organizations devoted to education, conservation and preservation. Millions of dollars in boats and marine products will be on display on the Show floor to provide show-goers with the perfect opportunity to shop and compare all under one roof. Take in the entertainment by some of Canada’s most prominent Outdoorsmen and Outdoorswomen on our Outdoor Stage. Kids can try their hand at “catch and release” fishing at the Kids Trout Fishing Pond, or test their hunting and fishing skills at the numerous simulators located in the Alberta Hunter Education Instructors’ Association (AHEIA) area. And don’t forget to take the unique opportunity to interact with rare and endangered birds of prey. With over 350 exhibitors, you are sure to find something that appeals to every member of your family!