680 CJOB welcomes Brantley Gilbert’s “The One That Like Me” tour to Bell MTS Place on Monday, March 5th.

With Special Guests Tim Hicks & Josh Phillips.

Tickets on sale Friday October 27th at 10am.

Brantley Gilbert Announces The Ones That Like Me 2018 Tour

Winter Tour Kicks Off February 1st in Worcester, MA, More Dates To Come

With Rolling Stone Citing Devil Don’t Sleep Best of 2017, It’s Gonna Rock

Brantley Gilbert spent all of 2017 taking his music to the people. Working the Rust Belt, the Heartland, the mid-South, the deep South and the Northeast, Gilbert knows it’s the people who make – and keep – the music strong. As Billboard said of the Georgia born’n’raised songwriter, “Brantley Gilbert knows his audience. With a pair of platinum albums and nine of his singles being certified gold, platinum or multi-platinum, Gilbert’s music strikes a chord with people.”

And that’s exactly why he’s calling this year’s tour The Ones That Like Me 2018.

The Ones That Like Me 2018 kicks off February 1 at DCU Center in Worcester, MA. The initial leg of what promises to be Gilbert’s most gauntlet-throwing live experience yet – one that dials back the pyro and turns up the musical intensity – is slated for 36 concerts.

With The Devil Don’t Sleep debuting at #1 for physical sales and Just As I Am winning the 2014 American Music Awards Favorite Country Album, Gilbert connects with the flyover. When Rolling Stone assessed the Best of Country and Americana so far this year, Gilbert’s soul-scraping album – written completely by the Georgia native – made it on the list alongside progressive truth tellers Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Allison Krauss and Nikki Lane.

Deeming it “the soundtrack to Friday night in small towns everywhere,” critic Jon Freeman wrote, “Where the majority of bro-country’s standard bearers switched up their approaches upon Chris Stapleton’s coronation as country’s new king – softening their sound with boy band-flavored pop or moving away from the party vibe to more adult songwriting – Gilbert stuck to his guns and released his best album yet with The Devil Don’t Sleep.”

