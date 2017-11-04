Gino Quilico in Concert – Serata d’Amore
- When
-
Add to Calendar 04-11-2017 19:30 04-11-2017 22:00 America/Toronto Gino Quilico in Concert – Serata d’Amore
Grammy award-winner and recipient of the Order of Canada, Gino Quilico will perform famous love songs drawn from la canzonetta Italiana to la variété française, from Broadway tunes to opera. Silent Auction at 6:30PM and cash bar serving wine and beer. Full detailsVictoria Hall - 4626 Sherbrooke St. W., Westmount, Quebec The Rotary Club of Westmount susan.buscemi@gmail.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- -
- Website
- http://www.rotarywestmount.org
- Contact
- susan.buscemi@gmail.com 514-560-2331 (The Rotary Club of Westmount)
