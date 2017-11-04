Music
Nov 4 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Gino Quilico in Concert – Serata d’Amore

Where
Victoria Hall - 4626 Sherbrooke St. W., Westmount, Quebec View Map
When
Add to Calendar 04-11-2017 19:30 04-11-2017 22:00 America/Toronto Gino Quilico in Concert – Serata d’Amore

Grammy award-winner and recipient of the Order of Canada, Gino Quilico will perform famous love songs drawn from la canzonetta Italiana to la variété française, from Broadway tunes to opera. Silent Auction at 6:30PM and cash bar serving wine and beer. Full details 

 Victoria Hall - 4626 Sherbrooke St. W., Westmount, Quebec
Ages
-
Website
http://www.rotarywestmount.org
Contact
susan.buscemi@gmail.com 514-560-2331 (The Rotary Club of Westmount)

