FIERCE – 1st Annual Fashion Palooza

FIERCE – An Evening of Wine, Style & Song

Saturday, November 4th

Oyama Community Hall

Fundraiser for Oyama Traditional School playground equipment

Fashions from: Genessa Jackson, Tina Louise, Sweet Legs, Cabi Clothing, Merae’s Fine Tailoring & Fashion, Mac & Jill Apparel

Talent: The Niki Martinus Project, Jeff Piattelli

Food & Bevies: OKF Grill, Intrigue Winery, Craft Brew, My Chocolate Crush

Doors open at 5:30pm Fashion Show at 7:00pm

Ticket: $39 in advance $45 at the door

Available at Oyama General Store and Intrigue Winery or online at experientialtourism.ca/fierce