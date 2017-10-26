Theresa Caputo, from TLC’s hit show, Long Island Medium, will be appearing live at the Northlands Coliseum on Thursday, October 26th at 7:30pm . Theresa will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works. She will deliver healing messages to audience members and give people comfort knowing that their loved ones who passed are still with them, just in a different way.

“The Experience” brings Theresa face-to-face with her fans, as she lets spirit guide her through the audience. A video display ensures everyone in the venue has an up-close-hands-on experience regardless of seat location. “The experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about witnessing something life-changing” says Theresa Caputo. “It’s like Long Island Medium live, witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

The highly-rated show Long Island Medium follows Theresa’s life as a typical Long Island wife and mom with one very big difference…she can communicate with the dead. Since she cannot “turn off” this gift, messages from departed loved ones can come through at any time, which lead to spontaneous readings with those she encounters. The latest season of Long Island Medium is currently airing with the season finale scheduled for Sunday, April 23rd on TLC. In addition to her television show, Theresa has appeared on such programs as “Jay Leno,” “Jimmy Fallon,” “Steve Harvey,” “Live with Kelly and Michael,” “Dr. Oz,” & “The Today Show.”