680 CJOB is excited to welcome Journey Of a Lifetime to the Manitoba Museum from October 28th – Nov 5th!

Journey of a Lifetime, presented by BMO Financial Group, shares the stories of the people, places and journeys involved in the largest wave of immigration in Canadian history. The railway united Canada as a nation and no other rail car did more to settle the west than the Colonist Car. During the first half of the 20th century, millions of immigrants travelled across the country aboard these wooden cars to begin a new life on the western prairies.

Celebrate Canada’s Sesquicentennial by experiencing this combination of exhibit and live performance, free with admission to any area (Museum Galleries, Science Gallery, and Planetarium)

Performance Schedule

October 28 & 29: 1 pm & 3 pm

October 30: no performance

October 31 – November 3: 11 am & 1 pm

November 4 & 5: 1 pm & 3 pm