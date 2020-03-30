Peterborough man charged with weapon possession, uttering threats outside home: police

A Peterborough man is facing charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats to damage property following an incident outside a residence on Friday night.
Peterborough police say around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported disturbance outside a Romaine Street residence.
Police were informed a man was allegedly refusing to leave the property and uttering threats to damage a known woman’s home.
As a result of the investigation, Luke Diamond Larigee, 25, of Stewart Street, was arrested and charged with uttering threats – damage to property.
During a search, the accused was allegedly found to be in possession of a folding pocket knife.
As a result, he was further charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a probation order.
He was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough on Saturday, police said.
