Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with weapon possession, uttering threats outside home: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 31, 1969 8:00 pm
Updated March 30, 2020 4:40 pm
A Peterborough man faces charges including uttering threats and possession of a weapon following an incident on Romaine Street on Friday.
A Peterborough man faces charges including uttering threats and possession of a weapon following an incident on Romaine Street on Friday. File

A Peterborough man is facing charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats to damage property following an incident outside a residence on Friday night.

Peterborough police say around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported disturbance outside a Romaine Street residence.

Police were informed a man was allegedly refusing to leave the property and uttering threats to damage a known woman’s home.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with assault involving long-term care employee: police

As a result of the investigation, Luke Diamond Larigee, 25, of Stewart Street, was arrested and charged with uttering threats – damage to property.

During a search, the accused was allegedly found to be in possession of a folding pocket knife.

As a result, he was further charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough on Saturday, police said.

How are first responders in Peterborough staying safe?
How are first responders in Peterborough staying safe?
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceKnifePeterborough crimeweaponuttering threatWeapon Possession
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.