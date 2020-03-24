Coronavirus: 3 from Niagara Region test positive for COVID-19, says public health

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Region Public Health (NRPH) is confirming three more positive cases of the new coronavirus, which brings the region’s total to seven cases.

All cases are travel-related and have different dates of onset, according to the health agency.

The new cases involve two men: one in his 40s who returned to Canada from the U.S. and another in his 60s with a connection to past travel to the Philippines.

The third case is a woman in her 20s who travelled to the U.S.

NRPH says all are recovering at home in self-isolation and an investigation is underway to reach out to those who may have made contact with the three.

“While we are not yet seeing local circulation of the virus, community transmission has occurred elsewhere in Ontario,” said Dr. Mustafa Hirji, medical officer of health.

“Residents, especially seniors and those with underlying health conditions are encouraged to avoid any non-essential trips into the community.”

On Monday, Niagara-on-the-Lake joined the province in declaring a state of emergency as the global COVID-19 pandemic spreads.

The city’s mayor, Betty Disero, said the potential return of hundreds to the town from winter travel was the paramount reason for the move.

Niagara Region has also implemented a no-visitors policy at hospitals in St. Catharines, Welland, Niagara general and Port Colborne. COVID-19 assessment centres — available by referral only — opened up last week in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

