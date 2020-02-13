Extreme cold warning: Waterloo Region, Guelph area in for a frigid night

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Waterloo Region and the Guelph area with bitterly cold wind chills expected Thursday evening and overnight.
The warning also impacts Wellington County, with the forecast calling for a low of -22 C, feeling like -30 through the overnight.
Temperature are expected to rise Friday morning.
“Keep emergency supplies in your vehicle, such as extra blankets and jumper cables,” the weather office stated in a post on their website.
They warn people to take precautions against the cold and to be mindful that frigid temperatures affect animals as well. “If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.”
They said there is a risk of frostbite and workers pulling the graveyard shift outside are being urged to take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up.
Environment Canada is calling for a sunny sky and a high of -8 C on Friday.
