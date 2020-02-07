Menu

Crime

Man threatens employee with handgun during robbery in Bedford: police

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 31, 1969 7:00 pm
Updated February 7, 2020 7:09 pm
Halifax police
Anyone who witnessed the robbery is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers. Alexa MacLean / Global News

Police are looking for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery in Bedford Friday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a report at around 6 p.m. of the robbery at a business on Damascus Road.

Police say a man entered the business with a handgun demanding money from the staff. He fled with an unknown amount of cash.

There were no injuries.

The man is described as white, tall and thin. Police say at the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black hoodie, black tuque, and his face was covered.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

