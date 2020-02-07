Menu

Crime

Intoxicated woman pulls fire alarm, breaks window at Kingston bar: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 31, 1969 7:00 pm
Updated February 7, 2020 4:11 pm
A Kingston woman allegedly pulled the fire alarm and kicked out a window of a Montreal Street restaurant on Thursday.
Global Kingston

A Kingston woman is facing charges for allegedly vandalizing a downtown bar while intoxicated.

Police say the woman attended the Montreal Street bar Thursday evening after 11 p.m. for a drink.

A media notification sent to Global Kingston shows that police were called to the Plaza Hotel Thursday evening at 11:14 p.m., which houses Shaker’s Lounge, the only bar listed on Montreal Street.

READ MORE: Man with suspended licence caught drunk driving with blown out tire: Kingston Police

She then allegedly pulled the fire alarm and left the business, but kicked out a window at the establishment before she left.

Police later found the woman in the area and determined she was intoxicated.

The 30-year-old woman was charged with mischief under $5,000.

