Ottawa man faces charges after police seize Taser, cocaine, cash from Greenboro home

Police say a 23-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after drug unit officers seized a Taser, cocaine and cash from a home in the city’s south end.

Officers executed a search warrant in the 1-100 block of Southport Drive, a residential street in the city’s Greenboro neighbourhood, on Wednesday, according to Ottawa police.

In addition to the weapon, the cocaine and an unspecified amount of Canadian currency, police also seized two cocaine presses and scales, the police force said in a news release on Thursday.

Police have since charged a 23-year-old man with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The man was released on a promise to appear in court at an unspecified date in the future, the police service said.

