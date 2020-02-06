Menu

Crime

Ottawa man faces charges after police seize Taser, cocaine, cash from Greenboro home

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted December 31, 1969 7:00 pm
Updated February 6, 2020 4:21 pm
An Ottawa police car is seen on Sussex Drive in Ottawa March 9, 2013.
An Ottawa police car is seen on Sussex Drive in Ottawa March 9, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Nathalie Madore

Police say a 23-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after drug unit officers seized a Taser, cocaine and cash from a home in the city’s south end.

Officers executed a search warrant in the 1-100 block of Southport Drive, a residential street in the city’s Greenboro neighbourhood, on Wednesday, according to Ottawa police.

In addition to the weapon, the cocaine and an unspecified amount of Canadian currency, police also seized two cocaine presses and scales, the police force said in a news release on Thursday.

Police have since charged a 23-year-old man with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The man was released on a promise to appear in court at an unspecified date in the future, the police service said.

Defacing of Holocaust monument in Ottawa being investigated as ‘hate-motivated incident’, police say
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DrugsCocaineOttawa newsOttawa PoliceOttawa Police ServiceOttawa crimeTasercocaine seized in OttawaOttawa police arrest manOttawa police seize cocaineOttawa police seize Taserpolice operation in Greenboro
