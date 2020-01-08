Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Trending

Mic goes out during ‘O Canada,’ so Detroit hockey fans help out

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted December 31, 1969 7:00 pm
Updated January 8, 2020 12:39 pm
Hockey fans sing Canadian national anthem after mic goes out
Hockey fans in Detroit helped to sing 'O Canada' after the mic went out at the Little Caesars Arena Tuesday.

When the mic went out during the singing of O Canada on Tuesday, Detroit hockey fans didn’t waste a moment jumping in and lending their voices.

Karen Newman, the longtime Detroit Red Wings anthem singer, was belting Canada’s national anthem before the team’s game against the Montréal Canadiens when her microphone stopped working.

READ MORE: Members of Canada’s world junior hockey team return home after winning gold

Instead of waiting in awkward silence, hockey fans inside Little Caesars Arena that night helped her out by singing along.

The NHL shared a video of the moment to their Twitter account, writing: “The mic went out, but the @DetroitRedWings crowd sang the Canadian national anthem as loud as they could.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a sea of bad news, it seems the internet is grasping onto this unifying moment.

“Every Wings fan knows O’ Canada,” one social media user wrote. “You can’t grow up around here and not know it. I’m proud of our fans but at the same time I expected nothing less.”

READ MORE: ‘We wouldn’t wish this on anybody’ — father of paralyzed Winnipeg hockey player

Another commented: “This is why hockey fans are the best! Whether you’re neighbours to the North or neighbours to the South, we unite for a great sport… Until the puck drops!”

Hockey fans in Detroit sing ‘O, Canada!’ after mic cut
Hockey fans in Detroit sing ‘O, Canada!’ after mic cut

“How great is that. I am a Canadian and a 71-year-old life-long Wings fan,” another person tweeted. “I couldn’t be prouder of our Red Wing fans for doing this and so appreciative as a Canadian to have Americans sing our national anthem with such feeling. Well done and thank you.”

Though the Red Wings took home the win that night, their fans’ generosity in helping out Newman seems to be the real prize.

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLNational Hockey LeagueMontrealMontreal CanadiensDetroitDetroit Red WingsO CanadaHockey FansHockey O Canadadetroit red wings fans sing national anthemred wings fans sing national anthemred wings fans sing o canada
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.