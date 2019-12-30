Businesses say bad communication from City of Saskatoon hurt sales

Send this page to someone via email

In late October, Saskatoon’s Backside Board Shop was ablaze. Fire crews battled the flames for hours and when the smoke cleared the roof was heavily damaged.

It’s another challenge for the store.

Last summer the city closed Third Avenue North, limiting access for roughly 10 weeks.

“Sales were down,” said Backside Board Shop owner Mike Napper. “Without foot traffic and people coming in and shopping it’s hard to keep up with the numbers and keep sales up.”

“We definitely felt the numbers were down drastically from last year.”

Last Saturday and Sunday the city closed the other street for water and sewer maintenance.

Napper says he lost 75 per cent of his usual weekend business.

Another owner says the loss of income is caused by the city’s poor communication and bad planning.

“It would be nice to have some warning, a phone call from the city just saying ‘hey this needs to be done,'” said Crushed Accessories owner Christine Letkeman. “How can we work with you to make it work.”

Milton Taylor, the owner of an adjoining photography store, says the closures made it difficult for customers.

“You couldn’t park on 3rd Avenue or on Duchess Street for two hours,” he said. “Sometimes customers had to walk three to four blocks to get to the studio.”

Napper says his loss of income could have been avoided.

“It was very hard to prepare or plan or let customers know how to get to us or how to access the store or where to park,” he added.

The three owners say they haven’t yet a clear answer from the City of Saskatoon about the roadwork.

More construction is scheduled for next summer and the owners say they hope a solution will be in place by then.

The city didn’t respond to a request for comment.

