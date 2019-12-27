Texas sanitation worker drops off Secret Santa gift for little fan

Send this page to someone via email

A Texas sanitation worker made one boy’s dream come true by playing Secret Santa on Christmas Eve.

Every Tuesday and Friday in Missouri City, two-year-old Aidan watches for the garbage truck to arrive around 7 a.m.

Aidan’s mother, Rachel Murray, says he anxiously awaits the garbage man and waves to him every time he arrives.

“He always honks and Aidan gets so excited,” she told the Houston Chronicle. “He knows the sound.”

Aidan missed greeting the truck on Christmas Eve this year, but his favourite worker didn’t forget about him.

Later that morning, Murray went out to their front door to see if a package had been dropped off, only to find a gift bag sitting on a porch chair.

As she told the publication, she assumed that a neighbour left it.

After her husband Saul Luera reviewed footage captured by the family’s Ring surveillance camera, they figured out who their Secret Santa was.

The sanitation worker can be seen getting out from his truck and leaving the nicely-wrapped gift right where Murray found it.

Luera, who works as a police officer, shared the heartwarming story on his Facebook page, writing: “Every morning on trash day, he gets up and goes outside to see the garbage truck and waves at the garbage man.

“Every trash day without a miss.

“Today, out of nowhere, this kind man left him a present,” the post continued.

“All is not lost in this world and in my profession, I don’t see a lot of acts of kindness like this.”

A spokesperson for the WCA Waste Corporation has identified the friendly sanitation worker as employee Jose Pleites.

“Jose takes pride [in] showing up to work with a positive attitude and taking care of customers,” spokesperson Estefany Tristan told the Houston Chronicle.

“His supervisor speaks very highly of him.”

Murray said she and Aidan plan to bake cookies to give to Pleites next time they see him.

