14 people displaced after rooming house fire in Fredericton: Red Cross

The Canadian Red Cross says 14 people have been displaced after a fire at a rooming house in Fredericton on Thursday.

The fire at the two-storey home was reported at approximately 5:15 a.m.

David McKinley, assistant deputy chief of the Fredericton Fire Department, said five trucks and 17 firefighters responded to the scene.

Police and fire crews could still be observed on scene at 9:30 a.m.

Emergency lodging, meals, clothing purchases and other basic necessities have been arranged by the Canadian Red Cross volunteers for 11 adults who were at the home.

Others were able to make their own arrangements or were away at the time of the fire, the organization said.

No injuries have been reported and McKinley said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.