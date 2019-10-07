Saskatchewan weather outlook: snow, rain and gusty wind slide in

Send this page to someone via email

Snow, rain and gusty winds roll in along a cold front.

Weather forecast

Monday

Regina fell below freezing Monday morning with the mercury making it to within a degree of the freezing mark in Saskatoon before temperatures surged back into double digits before noon.

Sunshine stays dominant through the day as the mercury climbs into the upper teens with a breezy southwesterly wind gusting upwards of 50 km/h at times.

Monday night

Winds remain gusty through the evening as clear skies continue in Regina and clouds build into Saskatoon overnight with the mercury cooling into mid-single digits.

Tuesday

A potent cold front comes crashing through the province on Tuesday with showers possible early in the day in Saskatoon changing to snow during the afternoon, keeping temperatures close to the freezing mark.

Regina will see clouds arrive during the morning, a chance of showers in the afternoon that will flip over to flurries in the evening after reaching a daytime high in low double digits.

Rain and snow are on the way Tuesday into Tuesday night along a cold front. SkyTracker Weather

Minimal snowfall accumulations are expected, however, the front will come with a strong northerly wind at sustained speeds of 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h at times.

0 to 4 centimetres of snow is expected along the cold front Tuesday into early Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

Wednesday-Friday

Flurries will linger into early Wednesday in Regina before skies clear in the afternoon as they will have done earlier in the day in Saskatoon with temperatures hovering close to the freezing mark all day.

Sunshine gets back into full swing for the rest of the week as daytime highs eventually recover into mid-single digits with cold overnight lows in mid-minus single digits and morning wind chills in minus double digits.

Cold air comes charging in by Wednesday morning behind Tuesday’s cold front. SkyTracker Weather

Thanksgiving Long Weekend Outlook

The Thanksgiving long weekend outlook is still slightly uncertain, but Saturday is likely to be sunny with clouds building into the Regina area Sunday into Monday as daytime highs stay in mid-single digits.

There is a chance of precipitation backing into the southeast section of Saskatchewan heading into Thanksgiving Day on Monday that could nudge into the Regina area, but we will have a better idea as to how it will play out as the weekend approaches.

Here is your Regina seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. SkyTracker Weather

Here is your Saskatoon seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. SkyTracker Weather

Grant Henderson took the October 7 Your Saskatchewan photo near Dodsland:

Grant Henderson took the October 7 Your Saskatchewan photo near Dodsland. Grant Henderson / Viewer Submitted

