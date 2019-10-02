Menu

Crime

RCMP ‘investigating an incident’ after person found dead in Airdrie

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted November 29, -0001 8:00 pm
Updated October 2, 2019 6:27 pm
RCMP are investigating an incident in Airdrie after a man was found dead on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
RCMP are investigating an incident in Airdrie after a man was found dead on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Global News File

A portion of the Windford area in Airdrie was blocked off from the public Wednesday afternoon after a person was found dead.

According to EMS spokesperson Adam Loria, paramedics were called to the 100 block of Windford Street S.W. at about 2:30 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they determined the person was dead, Loria said. No one else was taken to hospital from the scene.

Loria could not say whether the person was found in a house or other location.

RCMP said in a news release Wednesday afternoon there was no threat to the public, but the area was closed and people were being asked to avoid the Windford area as the investigation was underway.

RCMP would not confirm a person was found dead at the scene or the nature of their investigation, adding more details would be released by police on Thursday. Investigators also did not give any suspect descriptions or say whether potential suspect(s) were at large.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP asked anyone with information on the incident or who could identify a suspect to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or your local police department.

