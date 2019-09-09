Winnipeg Jets prospects close Rookie Showcase with overtime defeat

The Winnipeg Jets top prospects finished the Rookie Showcase with just one win in three games.

Ottawa Senators forward Jonathan Gruden scored with 2:20 left in the 3-on-3 overtime period to hand the Jets a 2-1 loss on Monday.

It was still a much better showing for the Jets of the future after the Sens had beaten them 8-1 on Friday to open the rookie tournament.

Cole Maier scored the only Jets goal less than two minutes into the game.

🎥Cole Maier on his goal in the 2-1 loss to Ottawa and getting a chance to play alongside familiar faces. pic.twitter.com/1ba2jp9T05 — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) September 10, 2019

The Sens tied the contest before the end of the first period as Josh Norris finished off a nice passing play for a powerplay goal and it was tied after 20 minutes.

There were no goals in the second or third periods. Winnipeg outshot Ottawa 38 to 26. Adam Carlson started the game in goal for the Jets, and was replaced at the midway mark of the second frame by Griffen Outhouse.

🎥Coach Pascal Vincent on how the team improved over the course of the weekend in Belleville and much more. pic.twitter.com/CJDtOvGXgP — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) September 10, 2019

The Jets finished the event with a 1-1-1 record.