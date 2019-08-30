Overnight house fire in Kelowna deemed suspicious

An overnight fire that broke out at a carriage house in Kelowna has been deemed suspicious.

According to the Kelowna Fire Department, the blaze started around 12 a.m. on Friday, and involved the exterior of a residence along the 800 block of Galbraith Place.

The fire department said the first arriving crews reported visible flames on the outside wall of the two-storey, double-garage carriage house.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze, preventing the fire from moving into the interior.

The fire department said the main residence and the carriage house were unoccupied at the time.

The fire has been deemed suspicious, and is being investigated by police and fire department investigators.

In all, the fire department responded to the incident with four vehicles, including three fire engines, and 14 personnel. Police were also on scene.