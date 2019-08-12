Fundraising campaign to replace aging X-ray machine at Campbellford hospital

A fundraiser is underway for a new digital X-ray machine for Campbellford Memorial Hospital.

The goal is is to raise $500,000 to replace the hospital’s current X-ray machine, which will be deemed “end of life” at the end of this year, according to Colleen Smith, manager of diagnostic imaging (DI).

Smith says the unit faces a higher risk of breakdown and replacement parts will be more expensive and/or difficult to find.

“The aging unit has served the hospital well for many years, averaging over 12,000 exams annually,” said Smith.

“It is the busiest diagnostic tool at the hospital and we need to ensure we have a functioning x-ray machine available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”

Smith says digital X-ray radiography uses advanced digital technology to directly capture images during patient examinations and transfer them to a computer system. The system improves staff time efficiency and offers higher quality images, said Smith, noting the system also uses less radiation than the conventional radiography, thus is safer for patients.

“With donor support over the past few years, most of the other diagnostic equipment in the DI department, such as the CT scanner, mammography unit, and the echo/ultrasound machines now use digital technology; however the current x-ray machine is a computed radiography (CR) unit that uses a non-digital cassette to process examinations. To advance our diagnostic capabilities at CMH and for uninterrupted patient access and safety it’s time to update to digital x-ray.”

The latest fundraiser is part of the Campbellford Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Bedside Care Campaign — an initiative to raise $2.5 million over the next two years to fund the purchase of critical equipment.

To date, more than $70,000 has been raised, including $20,000 donations from Canadian Tire Campbellford and the McCann Family Foundation, $3,000 from Beautiful Things in nearby Stirling and $2,179 from Fisher’s No Frills in Campbellford.

