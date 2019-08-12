Saint John Field House to open in stages beginning Sept. 3

The dream of a Saint John Field House will become a reality in just a few weeks.

The Saint John Field House board of directors and the YMCA of Greater Saint John announced today the facility will open in stages, starting with the lobby and YMCA day care areas on September 3.

The remainder of the Y, including the community centre, fitness centre, multi-purpose rooms and Newcomer Connections, will open September 16, according to a news release.

The track and field area is scheduled to be operational in mid-October.

“Many people are excited to see new construction in our region, because it means growth and development,” said Shilo Boucher, President and CEO at the YMCA of Greater Saint John.

“But at the Y we are excited for what will live inside this development. We are excited for the opportunities that are being created because of this facility, and for the benefits people in our community will gain.”

Traditional sports like soccer, football and frisbee are expected to be mainstays at the facility, but others like fencing, judo and cricket are also expected to take advantage of the shelter from harsh weather. Several competitions are already booked at the field house for next year.

At 127,000 square feet, the field house will be one of the largest in Atlantic Canada.

It was expected to cost $26 million, with most of the money coming from the federal, provincial and municipal governments, and the Saint John Exhibition Association.