Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
November 29, -0001 8:00 pm
Updated: July 14, 2019 11:31 am

Trump attacks liberal Democratic congresswomen, tells them to leave the U.S.

By National Online Journalist  Global News

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on kidney health at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday morning to attack unnamed “progressive democrat congresswomen,” suggesting that their respective countries of origin are “a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world.”

It’s unclear who Trump was referring to in his tweet, though he seems to be referencing the newly elected Democratic congresswomen, including Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Abdullahi Omar and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Michigan rep Rashida Tlaib, known collectively as ‘The Squad.’ Only Omar, from Somalia, is foreign-born.

The president concluded his barrage of tweets by suggesting that these congresswomen should go back to these countries, repair their governments and then “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done.”

With his remarks, Trump again inserted himself into a growing rift between Pelosi and the newly elected congresswomen, after offering an unsolicited defence of the Democratic speaker days earlier. Pelosi has been seeking to minimize Ocasio-Cortez’s influence in recent days.

Trump’s tweets quickly drew a response from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said the president wants to “make America white again.” In addition, Republican Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, a Trump critic who recently took steps to leave his party, called the remarks “racist and disgusting.”

WATCH; AOC says ‘no choice’ but to proceed with Barr and Ross contempt vote

