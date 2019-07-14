Trump attacks liberal Democratic congresswomen, tells them to leave the U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday morning to attack unnamed “progressive democrat congresswomen,” suggesting that their respective countries of origin are “a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world.”

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

It’s unclear who Trump was referring to in his tweet, though he seems to be referencing the newly elected Democratic congresswomen, including Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Abdullahi Omar and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Michigan rep Rashida Tlaib, known collectively as ‘The Squad.’ Only Omar, from Somalia, is foreign-born.

The president concluded his barrage of tweets by suggesting that these congresswomen should go back to these countries, repair their governments and then “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done.”

….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

With his remarks, Trump again inserted himself into a growing rift between Pelosi and the newly elected congresswomen, after offering an unsolicited defence of the Democratic speaker days earlier. Pelosi has been seeking to minimize Ocasio-Cortez’s influence in recent days.

Trump’s tweets quickly drew a response from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said the president wants to “make America white again.” In addition, Republican Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, a Trump critic who recently took steps to leave his party, called the remarks “racist and disgusting.”

When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to “Make America Great Again” has always been about making America white again. Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power. https://t.co/ODqqHneyES — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019

WATCH; AOC says ‘no choice’ but to proceed with Barr and Ross contempt vote