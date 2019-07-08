Crime
Updated: July 8, 2019 7:10 am

Hamilton police investigating west end homicide

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton police are investigating a homicide at an apartment building on Carling Street.

Anthony Urciuoli / 900 CHML
Hamilton police are investigating a homicide at an apartment building in the city’s west end.

Officers were called to Carling Street, near King Street and Highway 403, early Monday morning after a man in his 20’s was found with gunshot wounds.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name has not been released.

The Major Crime Unit is investigating and says more details be released later Monday.

