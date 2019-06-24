OPP investigating suspicious fire in Springwater, Ont.
Officers are investigating a suspicious fire that occurred on Thursday night in Springwater, Ont., OPP say.
At about 11:47 p.m., first responders attended County Road 90 after receiving reports of a structure-related fire at a local campground, police say.
READ MORE: OPP investigating reported vehicle thefts at dealerships in central Ontario
An on-scene investigation revealed that a trailer was on fire, officers say. The trailer was extinguished and there were no reported injuries, police add.
READ MORE: 27-year-old man charged with impaired driving: Barrie police
The OPP is continuing to investigate the incident.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.