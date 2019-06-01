Crime
Updated: June 1, 2019 3:12 pm

Police looking for at least 1 suspect after man shot in downtown Calgary

By Online Journalist  Global News

Calgary police responded to 5 Avenue S.W. and 8 Street S.W. for reports of a man shot early Saturday morning.

File/Global News
A man was shot in the leg early Saturday morning in downtown Calgary, according to police.

Before 2 a.m., police responded to 5 Avenue S.W. and 8 Street S.W. for reports of a man shot outside a restaurant.

He was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition, officers said.

Police added that details were slim as the victim did not co-operate, and they are looking for at least one suspect.

