Collision closes Oak Street for Wednesday morning rush hour

An early-morning collision on Wednesday has closed Oak Street, between West 41st and 51st Avenues, in Vancouver.

Two cars collided and at least one power pole was knocked down, according to authorities.

Wreckage is spread out over a four-block area, and the extent of injuries is not yet known.

The collision happened shortly after 4 a.m.

