Traffic
November 29, -0001 8:00 pm
Updated: May 29, 2019 9:55 am

Collision closes Oak Street for Wednesday morning rush hour

By News Anchor  CKNW

The collision happened shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Corey Callaghan Global News
A A

An early-morning collision on Wednesday has closed Oak Street, between West 41st and 51st Avenues, in Vancouver.

Two cars collided and at least one power pole was knocked down, according to authorities.

Wreckage is spread out over a four-block area, and the extent of injuries is not yet known.

READ MORE: 19-year-old Vancouver Whitecaps prospect dies after weekend car crash in Surrey

The collision happened shortly after 4 a.m.

— More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
accident Oak Street
Crash
crash Oak Street
Oak Street
Oak street closed
Oak Street collision
Vancouver
vancouver police
Vancouver Traffic

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.