Updated: May 25, 2019 11:18 am

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for London region

By Reporter  980 CFPL

Environment Canada says the main threats associated with these storms will be strong wind gusts and hail.

Just hours after a severe thunderstorm warning ended, Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for London and the surrounding area.

The watch covers London, Komoka, Parkhill and Strathroy, as well as eastern and western Middlesex counties.

These areas may see thunderstorms return on Saturday afternoon after dealing with similar weather conditions in the morning.

The national weather agency says the main threats associated with the redeveloping thunderstorms are strong wind gusts and hail.

Heavy downpours may also lead to flash flooding or water pooling on roadways.

Meteorologists are continuing to track the weather.

